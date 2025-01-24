REVELATION 13:3 Fear of Trump Spreads Through WEF in Davos, StarGate, AI,SAI

Fear of Trump Spreads Through WEF in Davos https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jan-23-2025-fear-of-trump-spreads-through-wef-in-davos REVELATION 13:3

They were wounded to death, and his deadly wound was healed, and all the world wondered after the beast. Yeah, you're not saying Donald Trump's the beast, are you? No, but he was shot near his head. Yes, wounded. And he was just pronounced a dead man who rose from the dead. Yes. I thought the same thing when I saw the video. I never believed, I never accepted the, you know, the traditional American evangelical interpretation of Revelation 13:3, because it was always, oh, the Antichrist is going to be shot in the head, and then he's going to come back to life. And I just think, no, that's not what it means. And I've always thought it means some type of wound, more like a political or an economic wound, a wound to prestige and power.

And then it. And then it revives. It comes back. Right. Well, that's really what happened to Donald Trump. In many ways, yes. The world wrote him off, said, that man's done. He's going to prison. He'll spend the rest of his life in prison. Now, he is the most powerful man on earth. What an amazing year it's been. Headline published by London's Telegraph today. Trump sparks fear. Fear and euphoria among the global elite. And don't you like that image that they posted up there? You know who that is, just by the profile there, towering over the mountains of Davos there. Yes. So, Doc, we were there. You and I were there the first time Donald Trump showed up at Davos. Yes. We witnessed it. And our team, we didn't know what door he was coming through.

Right. And so we split up and we all went different directions. Yes. With cameras, like, okay, we're going to, we'll have somebody at various doors. Well, he happened to come through the door I was at, in the room I was standing in. And he walked in. I would say there were, you know, probably 700, 800 people in the room. Right. This is 2018. 2018. Yes. And he went up the escalator. Yes. Here's the thing about escalators. Yes. He went up the escalator. Everybody's looking at him. All right. I mean, world leaders. Escalators, diplomats, CEOs. Billionaires, everybody. And I made a remark. I said it out loud. And I said, a lot of people stretching their necks to see the man they hate. Yes. And a man in front of me, I don't know who he was.

He turned and looked at me and laughed, you know, smiled. I said, it's true, isn't it? You know, I said, everybody here has been saying nasty things about him. And yet, there he is going up the escalator. Right. And the whole room. And it's quiet watching him. Okay. Now, that was 2018. 20, we were there. Yes. And we watched him basically tell the European business elite, 'I'm going to take your jobs from you. I'm going to move them to America.' I had dinner last night. I forget how many, you know, 20 or so CEOs of European countries. Remember that? Remember that? Yes. He said, 'I had dinner last night with, I think it was like 20 CEOs from European countries.' And he said, 'they're moving their companies to the United States.' Yes.

So, today, he didn't go. He didn't fly to Davos. He spoke by video. And it was an amazing performance. It was. I watched the whole thing. You watched the entire thing? I did, yes. Before we get to this, I want to show you a video that came out yesterday. This is, I think the gentleman's name is. Who was the gentleman? I don't know who the speaker was. He was, he's on the panel at World Economic Forum. And he described Donald Trump as a dead man who rose from the dead. Yes. Here it is. Trump has done something no person in the world has ever done before. A dead man, a dead politician has risen. Somebody who. A year, if we were four years ago at Davos, he's buried. A dead politically.



