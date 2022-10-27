Let That Sink In

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“Chief Twit”!
* Musk’s take-over of Tw_tter is imminent.
* Powerful people want to stop the deal.
* Dems depend on censorship for power.
* His purchase of that platform will finally end the left’s monopoly on public conversation.
Take Notes:
https://www.revolver.news/2022/10/darren-beattie-how-the-regime-will-try-to-take-out-elon-musk/
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 October 2022