© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catastrophic flooding continues along the Big Sioux River near Sioux City with I-29 closed to the north! The river crested at 45 feet which is higher than ever before.
https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/weather/2024/06/22/disaster-declared-as-flooding-forces-evacuations-in-northwest-iowa/74179790007/