Ultimate Debate Challenge - The Chicken List (Avoiding me)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/let-iron-sharpen-iron-ultra-debate-challenge/
"Ben Shapiro, Alex Jones, Adam Green, Clif High, Jordan Peterson, Jordan Sather, FTFE, McToon, Daniel Kristos, Juan o Savin (Wayne Willott), William Albrecht (Mariolatry), Jason Breshears (of Archaix) Tim Cohen (Antichrist lies) and all the other NEVERJEW GATEKEEPER MEDIA are terrified to debate me, nobody. Why? I'm running out of challengers...despite my open debate challenge. All glory to YHWH."
~Dustin Nemos