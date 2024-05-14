Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‼️SHOCKING - Scottish Covid Inquiry
channel image
The Prisoner
9107 Subscribers
Shop now
400 views
Published 17 hours ago

"Toe tagging" - means marked for death and ok to let die.

Government told paramedics to mark anyone over 70 as not worthy of life & therefore not to receive treatment for anything!!! Treatment that may have saved lives!!!

Discussions then took place about reducing this age limit to anyone over 50!!!!!

This is plain murder.
🤬🤬🤬

Longer Version:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UyXGGYbBjxZ/ Source @LauraAboli

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
scottishcovidinquirydon not resuscitate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket