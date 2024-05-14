‼️SHOCKING - Scottish Covid Inquiry

"Toe tagging" - means marked for death and ok to let die.
Government told paramedics to mark anyone over 70 as not worthy of life & therefore not to receive treatment for anything!!! Treatment that may have saved lives!!!
Discussions then took place about reducing this age limit to anyone over 50!!!!!
This is plain murder.
Longer Version:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UyXGGYbBjxZ/ Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
