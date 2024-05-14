‼️SHOCKING - Scottish Covid Inquiry

"Toe tagging" - means marked for death and ok to let die.



Government told paramedics to mark anyone over 70 as not worthy of life & therefore not to receive treatment for anything!!! Treatment that may have saved lives!!!



Discussions then took place about reducing this age limit to anyone over 50!!!!!



This is plain murder.

🤬🤬🤬

Longer Version:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UyXGGYbBjxZ/ Source @LauraAboli

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/