THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 9 - The Gates Foundation – Genetic Modification of Life - 2-25-2021

Bill Gates’ super fetish for GMOs is further revealed in this episode. From super-chickens to kill-switch mosquitoes. Released on the population of Less Developed Countries, they caused havoc... as always when Gates presents a new idea. Big Pharma companies like Hendrix Genetics and Oxitec, plus the University of Wageningen (NL) and the US Army Medical Research & Development Command made a pact with the Devil and created a whole new variety of biological warfare options. Let’s explore… in Part 9!
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon
