THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 9 - The Gates Foundation – Genetic Modification of Life - 2-25-2021
Published 21 hours ago |

Bill Gates’ super fetish for GMOs is further revealed in this episode. From super-chickens to kill-switch mosquitoes. Released on the population of Less Developed Countries, they caused havoc... as always when Gates presents a new idea. Big Pharma companies like Hendrix Genetics and Oxitec, plus the University of Wageningen (NL) and the US Army Medical Research & Development Command made a pact with the Devil and created a whole new variety of biological warfare options. Let’s explore… in Part 9!

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon

If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

