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Anti-War Activist gets Doxxed by Twitter - Investigated After Calling AOC "Underwhelming"
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61 views • April 10, 2021
You dare not Criticize our elected leaders, especially AOC, because if you dare, you will get Doxxed by Twitter and have the CHP police show up at your door to question you. Even leftist activists like anti-war Ryan Wentz.
It's a chilling effect on our free speech.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#AOC #twitter #freespeech
Source: https://thegrayzone.com/2021/04/09/anti-war-activist-police-aoc-video
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It's a chilling effect on our free speech.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#AOC #twitter #freespeech
Source: https://thegrayzone.com/2021/04/09/anti-war-activist-police-aoc-video
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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