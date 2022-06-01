© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin is the devil
Follow
1
Share
Report
75 views • June 01, 2022
Photo on the screen saver "We can not wash off the blood." Two girls in clothes with imitation of blood went to an anti-war rally. The girls were photographed right near the Foreign Ministry building in Moscow.
Video: A schoolgirl who called Putin a “hell” and called for the liberation of Ukraine was forced to apologize on camera.
Only at such moments it becomes clear what a vile, vile and nasty regime of Putin, in which any creature in uniform can mock and threaten any child in our country, for his pure, naive and honest emotions and words!
Video: A schoolgirl who called Putin a “hell” and called for the liberation of Ukraine was forced to apologize on camera.
Only at such moments it becomes clear what a vile, vile and nasty regime of Putin, in which any creature in uniform can mock and threaten any child in our country, for his pure, naive and honest emotions and words!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.