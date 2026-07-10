SIRI FIRED UP ON THE ROUNDUP RULING

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Civil Rights and ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri, joins Del to unpack what he calls a devastating Supreme Court ruling for pesticide accountability and what it could mean for Americans seeking justice. Plus, ICAN obtains FOIA records that challenge the narrative surrounding recent pertussis and measles outbreaks.