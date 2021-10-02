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EMERGENCY BROADCAST - MARTIAL LAW TO BE IMPLEMENTED BETWEEN OCT. 8-16 - SHARE TO EVERYONE
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1861 views • October 02, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vn7hfv-emergency-broadcast-martial-law-to-be-implemented-between-oct.-8-16-share-t.html
This is an EMERGENCY ALERT TO EVERYONE.
PLEASE SHARE
Government to enact the War Measures Act .....Military Check points to be established .... Travel will be banned ....doctors, firefighters, police to be fired and United Nations Military to take over with strict enforcement.
PDF:
https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
https://rumble.com/vn7hfv-emergency-broadcast-martial-law-to-be-implemented-between-oct.-8-16-share-t.html
This is an EMERGENCY ALERT TO EVERYONE.
PLEASE SHARE
Government to enact the War Measures Act .....Military Check points to be established .... Travel will be banned ....doctors, firefighters, police to be fired and United Nations Military to take over with strict enforcement.
PDF:
https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
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