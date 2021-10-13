America Unhinged w/ Michelle Swinick and Alex Newman

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Alex Newman joined us to talk about the importance of getting your children out the anti-christ driven education system known as the Public Schools.
Website: Public School Exit.com / https://www.publicschoolexit.com/