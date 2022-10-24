Create New Account
The CDC officials are child murderers and liars! Get rid of them in stead of your children! 2022-10-24 20-46 Spread this video like naturally acquired antibodies!
Perfect Society
Published a month ago |

CDC = Child Destroying Charlatans, Children Dying Continuesly

Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine

https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/

Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch

https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/

Coronavirus immunity could last lifetime if infected and vaccinated | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2021/05/27/coronavirus-immunity-could-last-lifetime-if-infected-and-vaccinated-14655909/

SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans | Nature

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03647-4

91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/

Your Guide to Masks | CDC

https://web.archive.org/web/20220210181847/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fprevent-getting-sick%2Fcloth-face-cover-guidance.html

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158732563706026&substory_index=0&id=76625396025

Search Results for “children” – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/?s=children

CDC to add COVID Injection to Vaccine Schedule for Children despite knowing about shocking 8x increase in Excess Deaths among Children across Europe since EMA approved Jab for Kids – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/20/cdc-covid-vaccine-child-schedule-usa-despite-8x-increase-deaths/

All Vaccines Make Children and Adults Unhealthier – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/16/all-vaccines-make-people-unhealthier/

European children suffer appalling 755% increase in excess death after COVID VACCINE approval

https://genocide.news/2022-09-27-european-children-appalling-increase-excess-deaths-covid-vaccine.html

Europe suffers horrifying 755% increase in Excess Deaths among Children since EMA approved COVID Vaccine for Kids – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/09/25/755percent-increase-deaths-children-europe/

Europe has suffered a record-breaking number of Excess Deaths in 2022 & it’s because so many Children & Young Adults are “mysteriously” dying – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/16/europe-excess-deaths-2022-kids-young-adults-dying/

Thousands more Children die as EU drags out Europe-wide Investigation into why there’s been an 8x increase in Excess Deaths among Children since EMA approved COVID Vaccine for Kids – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/13/eu-drags-out-investigation-excess-deaths-children/

Official GOV. Data confirms COVID Vaccinated Children are 4423% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/09/vaccinated-kids-45x-more-likely-die-unvaccinated-kids/

CONFIRMED – COVID is Man-Made & Fauci, Bill Gates, Daszak & Moderna are responsible – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/23/covid-is-man-made-fauci-gates-daszak-moderna/

Genocide News | Genocide News – Genocide Information

https://genocide.news/

The real vaccine scandal

https://www.macleans.ca/society/health/the-real-vaccine-scandal/

Excess deaths among children in Europe soar following vaccine rollout for younger age groups

https://genocide.news/2022-09-28-excess-deaths-children-soar-covid-vaccine-rollout.html

Michigan's Proposal 3 abortion amendment contains hidden clause granting children "constitutional right" to genital mutilation

https://citizens.news/665974.html

Transhumanism News | Transhumanism – Transhumanism News

https://transhumanism.news/

COVID-19 Mortality Risk Correlates Inversely with Vitamin D3 Status, and a Mortality Rate Close to Zero Could Theoretically Be Achieved at 50 ng/mL 25(OH)D3: Results of a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8541492/

Keywords
cdc5gjewishcuretreatmentgenocidenatural newsmortalityexposedirectorpanellyingvaccine deathsmasksoptionschild murderersguidelinesmorbiditynatural immunityexcess deathswalenskymyocarditis pericarditisbreaking news updatewho what how when why

