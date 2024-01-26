Create New Account
Pfizer Documents - More Shocking Data Revealed Related To Pregnant Mothers
Puretrauma357
Published 19 hours ago

Pfizer Documents - More Shocking Data Revealed Related To Pregnant Mothers


Including still births, delayed mortality and other serious adverse events.


Both the CDC and Pfizer knew all along, so one can safely assume, as did Health Canada.


Safe & effective was a lie, period.


