The Great Reset | The Great Reset Song (Clay Clark Featuring Yuval Noah Harari)

The Great Reset | Explained In Their Own Words (Gates, Musk, Harari, Schwab & Grimes) https://rumble.com/v14382h-the-great-reset-explained-in-their-own-words-gates-musk-harari-schwab-and-g.html

Entire Great Reset / 4th Industrial Agenda Explained In 10 Minutes or Less: https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/

28 Questions We All Need to Be Asking

Question #1 - Why Did the Lead Klaus Schwab Advisor Yuval Noah Harari Say? "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to the Network." https://rumble.com/v1a018z-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net..html

Question #2 - Why Did the Lead Klaus Schwab Advisor Yuval Noah Harari Say? "W/ Surveillance Under Skin It Can Disclose Medical Conditions & How You Feel." - https://rumble.com/v1a5tmx-yuval-noah-harari-w-surveillance-under-skin-it-can-disclose-medical-conditi.html

Question #3 - Why Was the System and Method for Testing for COVID-19 Patented on October 13th 2015? https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1

Question #4 - Why Is Congress Working On HR-666? https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666

Question #5 - Why Is Congress Working On HR-6666? https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text

Question #6 - Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos) - Read: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A16-18&version=KJV

Question #7 - Why Did the Founder of the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests Say That Dr. Fauci Is a Liar and Then His Tests Could Be Falsely Calibrated to Create False-Positive Test Results? https://rumble.com/vsr781-learn-how-the-covid-19-pcr-tests-have-been-used-to-inflate-the-covid-19-cas.html

Question #8 - Why Did Helen Clark of the World Economic Forum Say "The WHO Needs to Power to Be On the Site & to Declare and Emergency." https://rumble.com/v16pxhd-the-great-reset-the-who-needs-to-power-to-be-on-the-site-and-to-declare-and.html

Question #9 - Why Did Bill Gates Choose to Feature the Spirit-Cooking Marina Abramovic During the 2020 Microsoft Easter Commercial? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWw5F3jbOtE

Question #10 - Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

Question #11 - Why Do Bill Gates, John Podesta, Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and Other International Celebrities Seek the Guidance of the Spirit-Cooking Marina Abramovic?

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images

Question #12- Why Did Jeffrey Epstein / Bill Gates Work to Create Their Own Race of People? - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html

Question #13 - What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content

Question #14 - Why Does CERN Have the Logo 666? https://rumble.com/v194k3a-the-great-reset-do-stephen-hawking-and-revelation-agree-revelation-911-and-.html

Question #15 - Why Did the CEO of Nokia (Pekka Lundmark) Say, “"By 2030 Smartphones Will Be Built Into Bodies” at the 2022 World Economic Forum Event? https://rumble.com/v16plao-transhumanism-by-2030-smartphones-will-be-built-into-bodies.-pekka-lundmark.html

Question #16 - Why Is the Centers for Disease Control Calling for the Implementation of Nazi-Style Concentration Camps That They Are Calling Green Zones? https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html

Question #17 - Why Did the Governor of Tennessee Sign an Executive Order Authorizing the State to Remove People from Their Homes? https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf – Read Paragraphs 8, 14 and 18

Question #18 - Why Is GovernmentJobs.com Hiring Isolation & Quarantine Team Consultants, Isolation, and Vaccine Strike Team Staff?

https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/3233390-0/isolation-quarantine-team-consultants-ps2-non-permanent-doh5814

https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/2918801-0 via @GovernmentJobs

https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/3220847-0 via @GovernmentJobs

