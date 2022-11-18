Adam Rowland tells Right Now why the media won't report on his terminal vaccine injuries

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
David Icke Published November 18, 2022
This Week on Right Now: We break down the FTX crypto scandal with financial expert Mitch Feierstein. Professional rugby physiotherapist Adam Rowland tells us why the media won't report on his terminal vaccine injuries. Welsh farmer Ioan Humphreys explains the real reason for food shortages. Our UK correspondent Lewis Brackpool reports back from the Reasoned Conservative Conference in London. And finally, former international footballer David Cotterill joins us in the studio to talk about his foundation, mental health, and addiction.
To watch the full episode, start your free seven day trial at Ickonic.com now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.