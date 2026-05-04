The Evolution of Warfare and the Decline of Naval Power, an interview with Douglas Macgregor

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Massive fleets once ruled the seas—but missiles, drones, and hypersonic weapons are rewriting the playbook. Traditional naval dominance is becoming a liability in high-tech conflict zones. Mobility is limited. Survival isn’t guaranteed. The battlefield now favors precision, speed, and defense over brute force.
#MilitaryInnovation #NavalPower #FutureOfWar #DefenseTech #Hypersonic #Strategy
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