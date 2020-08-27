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Famous last works of Joseph Rosenbaum before he is shot in self defense by Rittenhouse
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180 views • August 27, 2020
Famous last works of Joseph Rosenbaum before he is shot in self defense by Rittenhouse | The World According to Me
► Description
Famous last works of Joseph Rosenbaum before he is shot in self defense by Rittenhouse who was wrongfully charged as murder. Next video clearly shows it as self defense.
#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
Famous last works of Joseph Rosenbaum before he is shot in self defense by Rittenhouse who was wrongfully charged as murder. Next video clearly shows it as self defense.
#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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