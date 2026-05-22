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CTP (20260522 S3EMayVidExcl8) Dont Be A MASShole - You may of heard me say before: While there is no "I" in TEAM, there is a HOLE in the A --- do not be a massive A-HOLE.... In all seriousness.... Can we look within and see what WE can do TO BE BETTER and nicer and spread a little more Joy?
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