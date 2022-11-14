Del BigTree at the HighWire
Nov 11, 2022
Despite an aggressive media hit job on the 40 year-old Nobel Prize-winning drug, a recent study, coupled with the rising rates of RSV in children, has thrust ivermectin into the spotlight once again. Is the controversial drug the key to fighting RSV?
#Ivermectin #RSVOutbreaks
POSTED: November 11, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1tor0s-controversial-drug-key-to-fighting-rsv.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.