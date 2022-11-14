Create New Account
CONTROVERSIAL DRUG KEY TO FIGHTING RSV
High Hopes
Published 15 days ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Nov 11, 2022


Despite an aggressive media hit job on the 40 year-old Nobel Prize-winning drug, a recent study, coupled with the rising rates of RSV in children, has thrust ivermectin into the spotlight once again. Is the controversial drug the key to fighting RSV?


#Ivermectin #RSVOutbreaks


POSTED: November 11, 2022


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1tor0s-controversial-drug-key-to-fighting-rsv.html

