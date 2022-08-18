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Aug 18, 2022 Absolutely essential debate. It is so refreshing to see analysis from different perspectives being respected & dissected without anyone trying to paint the others into their corner. Thanks to @theconvocouch China & Opposition to the Western Globalist Agenda Different Perspectives Special Guest Panel, Matt Ehret, Danny Haiphong, Ryan Cristian To support us further: Patreon: http://bit.ly/tccpat4 or Sign up on Rokfin and get access to all the creators Premium Content https://rokfin.com/TheConvoCouchShow less