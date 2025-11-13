BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Chris Helali Ended Up With Epstein’s Black Book - DD Geopolitics, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1336 followers
2
41 views • 1 day ago

How Chris Ended Up With Epstein’s Lost Black Book

Chris breaks down exactly how he found Epstein’s second Black Book — the lost early version with real names, real numbers, and a paper trail the media refused to touch. This is the full story of where it came from, how it was authenticated, and why no major outlet would report on it.

📢 Liked the video? Consider dropping a LIKE or a COMMENT on our YouTube (https://youtu.be/OCDFbCo5Pc4). It helps!

🐻 Disclaimer: No one at DDG is suicidal.

from @DDGeopolitics

More, here's Chris Helali's article about it: 

Jeffrey Epstein lost an address book. One man’s quest brought it to rural Vermont.

Christopher Helali had been fascinated by Epstein and what his story said about global power and politics in today’s world. He took a chance on an eBay listing and picked up the artifact at the post office near his home in Vershire.

https://vtdigger.org/2025/11/10/jeffrey-epstein-lost-an-address-book-one-mans-quest-brought-it-to-rural-vermont/

