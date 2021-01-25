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SAFETY SCRAPPED IN COVID TRIALS
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301 views • January 25, 2021
SAFETY SCRAPPED IN COVID TRIALS
Less than 2 months into the #Covid19 vaccine rollout, #Pfizer and #Moderna have already begun unblinding the placebo group from their trials and encouraging them to hop in line for the vaccine. But there are serious concerns this would risk any long term evidence of the vaccine's safety, or efficacy.
#VaccineSafety #Unblinded #Covid19Vaccine #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #IamInformed
Less than 2 months into the #Covid19 vaccine rollout, #Pfizer and #Moderna have already begun unblinding the placebo group from their trials and encouraging them to hop in line for the vaccine. But there are serious concerns this would risk any long term evidence of the vaccine's safety, or efficacy.
#VaccineSafety #Unblinded #Covid19Vaccine #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #IamInformed
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