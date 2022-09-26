The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. When In Doubt, Pray!

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On today's heart banger we have 'tunage' from the deans of Christ-centered Metal Stryper and another from Praise metal heavyweights Bloodgood.
Also, get all prayed up with inspiration from our friends at Above Inspiration. https://bit.ly/3NLpePt
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