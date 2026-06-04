⚡️Kuwait CCTV footage shows a Shahed-136 loitering munition striking Terminal 1 (T1) of Kuwait International Airport early yesterday morning

⚡️ CCTV footage shows a Shahed-136 loitering munition striking Terminal 1 (T1) of Kuwait International Airport early this morning (yesterday now, video & info found yesterday evening.)

Was waiting to Add this, just found: Iran's reply to this video, as I agree with DDG:

IRGC: Claim of Iranian drone hitting Kuwait airport is an enemy false flag operation



➡️The enemy's false staging regarding the alleged drone strike indicates a psychological operation related to the enemy's false flags.



➡️The launch of the IRGC Aerospace drones towards American targets in Kuwait occurred at midnight, and the strike also happened at midnight, while the time shown in the alleged video is clearly daytime.



➡️On the other hand, the distance from the IRGC Aerospace drones' target (US airbase) to Kuwait airport is more than 40 kilometers, making even the possibility of a strike error unimaginable.



🐻If anyone was wondering why DDG hasn't posted this video before: We're proudly slow in posting nonsense. Especially when a false flag attack gets reported during nightime - before it actually happens. @DD Geopolitcs

More:

⚡️ MD550 piston engine from the Iranian Shahed-136 was allegedly found in Terminal 1 of the airport. (a photo was shown of it being held by someone)