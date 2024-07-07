Bound for the Plane of Misery Discourse of the Buddha

AN 3.113 Āpāyika Sutta: Bound for the Plane of Misery





"Bhikkhus, there are three who, if they do not abandon this [fault of theirs], are bound for the plane of misery, bound for hell. Which three?





(1) One who, though not celibate, claims to be celibate;

(2) one who slanders a pure celibate leading a pure celibate life with a groundless charge of non-celibacy; and

(3) one who holds such a doctrine and view as this: There is no fault in sensual pleasures and then falls into indulgence in sensual pleasures. These are the three who, if they do not abandon this [fault of theirs], are bound for the plane of misery, bound for hell."





