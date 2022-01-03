© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHY GLOBAL FINANCE MANUFACTURED THE CULTURE WAR
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • January 03, 2022
WHY GLOBAL FINANCE MANUFACTURED THE CULTURE WAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/823Vm4gW6Zhg/
I also recommend The Hacker Wars Documentary.
I bet you did not know the entire "Occupy Wall-Street movement" was born out of the hacking of government data that was disseminated via wikileaks! That was the closest we have ever been to a massive awakening to the blatant corruption of our government. Then BOOM, America is suddenly racist.
Part 1 https://www.roxytube.com/v/5nPFLM
Part 2 https://www.roxytube.com/v/wj2p8x
https://www.bitchute.com/video/823Vm4gW6Zhg/
I also recommend The Hacker Wars Documentary.
I bet you did not know the entire "Occupy Wall-Street movement" was born out of the hacking of government data that was disseminated via wikileaks! That was the closest we have ever been to a massive awakening to the blatant corruption of our government. Then BOOM, America is suddenly racist.
Part 1 https://www.roxytube.com/v/5nPFLM
Part 2 https://www.roxytube.com/v/wj2p8x
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.