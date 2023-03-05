PDJT: “I will hold China financially accountable & I will again withdraw from the WHO"

Donald Trump at CPAC 2023: “I will hold China financially accountable for unleashing the China Virus upon the world. And I will again withdraw from the WHO which stands for ‘We Hide Outbreaks’.”
