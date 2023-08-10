Brazilian soccer player Jose Aldean Oliveira (36) dies during training (Aug'23)

Brazil 🇧🇷 Sudden Death
Bahia de Feira Striker
José Aldean Oliveira Neto
Cardiac Arrest In Training
36-year-old died suddenly
Victim of "sudden illness"
A tragedy left Bahian football in mourning this Wednesday (9). During a Bahia de Feira training session , striker Deon , 36 years old, suffered a sudden illness and died .
On that occasion, the experienced athlete suffered a cardiac arrest at Arena Cajueiro, where the team from Bahia was preparing to face Nacional-AM, this Saturday (12), in the round of 16 of Série D. Despite being rescued, Deon reached the lifeless hospital.
Through social networks, Bahia de Feira commented on the player's death.
https://www.marca.com/en/football/2023/08/10/64d47abde2704e34458b4571.html
Mirrored - Sudden Death
