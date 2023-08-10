Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brazilian soccer player Jose Aldean Oliveira (36) dies during training (Aug'23)
channel image
The Prisoner
8666 Subscribers
Shop now
126 views
Published Yesterday

Brazil 🇧🇷 Sudden Death

Bahia de Feira Striker
José Aldean Oliveira Neto
Cardiac Arrest In Training

36-year-old died suddenly
Victim of "sudden illness"

A tragedy left Bahian football in mourning this Wednesday (9). During a Bahia de Feira training session , striker Deon , 36 years old, suffered a sudden illness and died .

On that occasion, the experienced athlete suffered a cardiac arrest at Arena Cajueiro, where the team from Bahia was preparing to face Nacional-AM, this Saturday (12), in the round of 16 of Série D. Despite being rescued, Deon reached the lifeless hospital.

Through social networks, Bahia de Feira commented on the player's death.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/2023/08/10/64d47abde2704e34458b4571.html

Mirrored - Sudden Death

Keywords
sadsdied suddenlybrazilian soccer playerjose aldean oliveiradeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket