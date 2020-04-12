BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Robert Inlakesh Interview - Israel Uses Palestinians As Human Experiments, COVID-19 Is No Different
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • April 12, 2020
The Last American Vagabond

I find it incredibly insulting that the western mainstream world can willfully ignore places like Gaza and Yemen, while they have been suffering intentionally created humanitarian crises, at the hands of the “good guys” for years. And most out there still lost to the two-party deception just toe the line and act like it’s not happening, even while far too many KNOW it’s happening. Yet now we have this pandemic, and the MSM whips into a frenzy of faux concern for all those suffering around the world… all except for the same old off-limits places that were always in a crisis, only now made worse by today’s events, and yet they still pretend that they do not exist. Now why would that be, if they actually cared about innocent life and human suffering? Doesn't this obvious plot hole clearly show that this faux outrage and concern is nothing more than a selective narrative being used to emotionally manipulate those watching? How else can we explain why the world’s worst humanitarian crises get “overlooked” during this exposé of human suffering? Sadly, most watching know that this is not an accident, rather an orchestrated omission to control the worldview of those still taking their cues from the powers-that-shouldn’t-be.

Joining me today to discuss this and much more is one that you should all know well, someone who has made it his focus to expose these deceptions and fight for those who suffer under such tyrannical rules, and that is Robert Inlekech.

Robert's Links:
https://twitter.com/falasteen47
https://www.facebook.com/RobertInlakesh
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYfS...
https://www.patreon.com/RobertInlakesh
https://ahtribune.com/author.html?id=...
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/6-a...
https://21stcenturywire.com/author/pe...
https://www.mintpressnews.com/author/...

Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/...

Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmeric...
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond

Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp

What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD

Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...

Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867

The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@tlavagabond
Brighteon: https://www.real.video/channel/tlavag...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yV...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Cl...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmeri...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamerica...
Diaspora: https://diasp.org/people/6ee8bc4084cc...
Honest.Cash: https://honest.cash/profile/TLAVagabond
Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RS...
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4...
SoMee: https://somee.social/profile/the-last...
PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/author?address=...
Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/TLAVagabond

#RobertInlakesh #Israel #Coronavirus

"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Keywords
poisonjerusalemisraelpalestinewatersyriapalestiniansgazadestroyhuman rightsyemenpolitical prisonersidfthe last american vagabondcheckpointsfacilitysettlementscovid-19cholerarobert inlakesh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ChatGPT death lawsuit: Seattle woman dies after AI chatbot advised her to stop epilepsy medication

ChatGPT death lawsuit: Seattle woman dies after AI chatbot advised her to stop epilepsy medication

Willow Tohi
Low vitamin D more than doubles kidney patients’ risk of dialysis within a year

Low vitamin D more than doubles kidney patients’ risk of dialysis within a year

Cassie B.
Study Finds Discarded Produce Parts Often Contain More Fiber Than Eaten Portions

Study Finds Discarded Produce Parts Often Contain More Fiber Than Eaten Portions

Coco Somers
Healthy Eating Linked to Favorable Blood Markers in Older Adults, Study Finds

Healthy Eating Linked to Favorable Blood Markers in Older Adults, Study Finds

Coco Somers
UK Lawmaker Rupert Lowe Calls for Accountability Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

UK Lawmaker Rupert Lowe Calls for Accountability Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Morgan S. Verity
Magnesium and Testosterone: How This Essential Mineral Supports Male Hormone Health

Magnesium and Testosterone: How This Essential Mineral Supports Male Hormone Health

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy