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Devastating Nitrogen Fertilizer Shortage - what to do now
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663 views • March 11, 2022
In tonight’s episode, we touch on the availability of food and how the availability and costs of nitrogen fertilizer play into it.
Then we talk about the type of fertilizer that is used here on our farm.
#Grassfedmeat
#Grassfedbeef
#Non-GMO
#OrganicFarming
#Pigeonriverfarm
Then we talk about the type of fertilizer that is used here on our farm.
#Grassfedmeat
#Grassfedbeef
#Non-GMO
#OrganicFarming
#Pigeonriverfarm
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