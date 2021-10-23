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The Perfect Triangle #67 - 22 October 21 Guests: Helen Sheppard + Sonya Roche-Duncan
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73 views • October 23, 2021
The Perfect Triangle #67 - 22 October 21 - Heroic Spiritual Warriors from Britain Helen Sheppard & Sonya Roche-Duncan join Giuseppe & Scorpio to present solutions for the satanic evil attacking our way of life. Can the globalist parasites be defeated? Hell yes! Helen's website: www.findyourvoiceandroar.org; Sonya's website: www.sonyastarsandsoul.com/
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