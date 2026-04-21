He Negotiated with Trump since 1978—And Why Trump’s Tactics Make Washington Panic - Bill Walton | FOC Show

We sat down with Bill Walton to break down his decades-long experience working with President Trump and what most Americans still don’t understand. Bill shares firsthand insight from negotiating with Trump as far back as 1978, revealing how those same tactics are shaping today’s political landscape. We dive into the stark difference between Trump’s first and second term, the mindset of a true “doer” versus Washington insiders, and why the establishment continues to resist real change. This conversation exposes the deeper power dynamics at play—and why it matters now more than ever.





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com





Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow





Bill Walton

Website: https://thebillwaltonshow.com/

Substack: https://billwalton.substack.com/





Bill Walton is a seasoned businessman, investor, and media host with decades of experience in finance, policy, and leadership. He served as Chairman and CEO of Allied Capital, growing the firm from hundreds of millions to nearly $10 billion in assets. Walton was also a member of President Trump’s 2016 transition team, giving him direct insight into the inner workings of Washington and executive leadership. Beyond finance, he is a film producer and the host of The Bill Walton Show, where he interviews influential leaders across business, politics, and culture. Known for his sharp analysis and “doer” mentality, Walton brings a unique perspective on leadership, risk-taking, and America’s future.





-------------------------------------------





𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives

🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives





-------------------------------------------





► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch





► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER





-------------------------------------------





𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover





The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com





Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com





The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]



