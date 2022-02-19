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The Stew Peters Show 02. 18. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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51 views • February 19, 2022
PROOF: U.S. Lasers Burn Australians alive, NSA Sonic Wave Assassins, Embalmed Death Conspiracy
The Australian government is trying to turn their protestors into rotisserie chicken! Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby exposed the truth of what the Australian government is doing in order to stay in control of their country, and suppress the freedom uprising down under. Janes reveals how the Australian Government has sent their police to burn the protestors with LRADS, which are microwave lasers.
Civil rights campaigner Mark Aldridge shared how Aussies have also been met with mind-melting force, as the tyrannical police also reportedly utilized sonic devices to burn crowds in Canberra.
Canada and Australia have officially adopted communism, and with it, the Stalinist regimes have created their own version of the NKVD secret police. Former NSA analyst Karen Stewart details the deadly surveillance matrix that has formed around the two massive protests for medical freedom.
Micky Bishop shares how his father was murdered at a hospital and the docs embalmed his body to destroy the evidence.
And, Scott Schara returns to expose the anti-Christ eugenics program that assassinated his daughter with Down Syndrome.
Don't miss a moment of Friday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
The Australian government is trying to turn their protestors into rotisserie chicken! Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby exposed the truth of what the Australian government is doing in order to stay in control of their country, and suppress the freedom uprising down under. Janes reveals how the Australian Government has sent their police to burn the protestors with LRADS, which are microwave lasers.
Civil rights campaigner Mark Aldridge shared how Aussies have also been met with mind-melting force, as the tyrannical police also reportedly utilized sonic devices to burn crowds in Canberra.
Canada and Australia have officially adopted communism, and with it, the Stalinist regimes have created their own version of the NKVD secret police. Former NSA analyst Karen Stewart details the deadly surveillance matrix that has formed around the two massive protests for medical freedom.
Micky Bishop shares how his father was murdered at a hospital and the docs embalmed his body to destroy the evidence.
And, Scott Schara returns to expose the anti-Christ eugenics program that assassinated his daughter with Down Syndrome.
Don't miss a moment of Friday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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