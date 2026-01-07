Venezuela Fallout - Venezuela Economic Collapse - New York Socialism

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed former President Joe Biden for failing to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro when he was in office.





Rubio blasted Biden for only placing a $25 million bounty on Maduro but not trying to actively snatch the now-ousted president like President Donald Trump did on Saturday.





'Dating back, in the Biden administration, they had a $25 million reward for his [Maduro's] capture,' Rubio told NBC News' Kristen Welker on Sunday morning.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15433249/joe-biden-marco-rubio-venezuela-maduro-trump.html









Schumer Rips Trump for Ending Maduro Regime After Previously Ripping Him For NOT Ending It





Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump following the capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, saying Trump’s “lawlessness” was pushing America into an endless war “with no discussion.”





But back in 2020, Schumer criticized Trump for not getting rid of Maduro. The New York Democrat said at the time Trump “brags” about everything but fails to deliver.





“Maybe the best metaphor was his claim to bring Democracy to Venezuela,” Schumer said during a Senate speech. “There was a big policy there. It flopped.”





https://www.mediaite.com/politics/schumer-rips-trump-for-ending-maduro-regime-after-previously-ripping-him-for-not-ending-it/









Amid news of Maduro’s capture, Venezuela grapples with the wreckage he left behind





When Nicolás Maduro assumed Venezuela’s presidency in 2013, the country was already deeply unsettled after years of political polarization under Hugo Chávez, marked by shrinking freedoms and violent crackdowns on dissent. But as it turned out, Venezuelans had seen nothing yet.





Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/venezuela/article313294712.html#storylink=cpy





Venezuela: Authorities must stop criminalizing and killing young people living in poverty





The Venezuelan state is using lethal force with intent to kill against the most vulnerable and socially excluded people in the country. It is violating their rights and treating them like criminals because of the circumstances in which they live, when it should be implementing preventive crime control policies that are in line with international human rights standards, said Amnesty International in a report published today.





https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2018/09/venezuela-authorities-must-stop-criminalizing-and-killing-young-people-living-in-poverty/









Venezuela grapples with economic collapse





The modest recovery of recent years fails to mask Venezuela’s crisis: a shattered productive structure, poverty levels nearly three times the regional average, and profound inequality





https://english.elpais.com/international/2025-01-18/venezuela-grapples-with-economic-collapse.html









Mamdani tenant adviser once called home ownership ‘weapon of white supremacy’





he new director of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) Office to Protect Tenants previously called home ownership a “weapon of white supremacy.”





Cea Weaver, who previously worked as a tenant organizer, said this in a post on the social platform X, then known as Twitter, in August 2019 before her account was deactivated. Mamdani announced she was joining his team on Friday.





https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/5674535-nyc-mayor-tenant-director-controversy/