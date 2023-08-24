BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

93 Mantra 108 Christ Buddha Love
Runenkraftraunen
Runenkraftraunen
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • August 24, 2023

Mantra 108 - Christ - Buddha - Love

ᛉ ᛟ

I am the divine Christ consciousness!

I am the enlightened Buddha Consciousness!

I am the unconditional love and blessing of my enemies!

ᛉ ᛟ


ᛉ (Algiz) and ᛟ (Othala) serve as protective runes to secure this mantra energetically. ᛉ (Algiz) means protection of the power of the elk and defence, it anchors us between earth and sky and grants us the protection of Mother Earth and the cosmic forces. 

ᛟ (Othala) symbolises the enclosure around your house and thus the protection of it. ᛟ (Othala) stands on the one hand for the material heritage of your family (house, farm, land) and on the other hand for the spiritual heritage of your ancestors (traditions, values, beliefs). These spiritual roots give you strength, support and courage.

108 symbolises the 108 names (aspects) of God. 108 =12 (perfection, unity, completeness) x 9 (triple trinity, completion, healing).

The mantra brings your creative power (Christ consciousness), your wisdom and knowledge (Buddha consciousness) and your unconditional love into the field. It is important that we bless our enemies in the process in order to free ourselves from hatred, anger and powerlessness.

This mantra can serve you as an aid to manifesting a reality of abundance, wisdom and love. I suggest that you chant this mantra 108 times each for 108 days and watch your life change. If you wish, you can also run it when you go to sleep and you will be programming your subconscious mind in a positive way, helping to bring your manifestations into your life.

I was inspired to write this mantra by Ygi from the Telegram channel Ygdradsoul. The mantra helped me to get out of a very painful situation of powerlessness and depressive mood. So I produced the music and video for it to share with others. Thank you Ygi!!!


Please also subscribe my other channels:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runenkraftraunen

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxoIRurqsK8mvo2lg33Zhw/videos

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runenkraftraunen

Telegram: https://t.me/Runenkraftraunen


If you would like to support my devotion to the runes, music and meditations:

Paypal: paypal.me/pyrluc

or

Account holder: Markus Becker IBAN: BE33 9670 6273 7946 Bank code: TRWIBEB1XXX Wise Europe SA

Thank you very much!


Keywords
lovechristmantrabuddha
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy