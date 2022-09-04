AL JAZEERA: 03SEP22 - NASA Team Recommend 'No Go' for Artemis Mission Launch (AGAIN)

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NASA team recommend 'no go for launch of Artemis 1 mission. This comes after technical issues halted its first launch attempt.
Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Florida, USA.
Al Jazeera also speaks to Farouk El Baz, former NASA scientist.
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