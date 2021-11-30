© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bioweapon Contracts Exposed: Pfizer Making Billions Off EU Tyrannical Mandates
Follow
0
Share
Report
125 views • November 30, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpz7g3-bioweapon-contracts-exposed-pfizer-making-billions-off-eu-tyrannical-mandat.html
It’s no secret that Congress panicked in 2020, and that Big Pharma exploited that panic to get incredibly exploitative laws passed in their favor. Thanks to Congress, Pfizer and Moderna are 100% immune from liability for the people hurt or killed by their vaccines. It isn’t just Americans getting suckered this way. Dr. Jane Ruby is back. This time, she wants to talk about the newly unredacted contract between Pfizer and the European Union.
She joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
It’s no secret that Congress panicked in 2020, and that Big Pharma exploited that panic to get incredibly exploitative laws passed in their favor. Thanks to Congress, Pfizer and Moderna are 100% immune from liability for the people hurt or killed by their vaccines. It isn’t just Americans getting suckered this way. Dr. Jane Ruby is back. This time, she wants to talk about the newly unredacted contract between Pfizer and the European Union.
She joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.