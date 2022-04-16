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THE CHIEF HEALTH OFFICER OF QLD SAYS THE UNVACCINATED ARE TAKING UP TOO MUCH AIR. 🔥🔥🔥
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3448 views • April 16, 2022
Please note the real fact spoken by George Christensen here that when the Omicron variant took off it was the vaccinated who were most affected. Can't let this one go by without a fact check.
This is the TRUTH, the whole TRUTH and nothing but the Truth.
From George Christiansen in the Australian Parliament. Just 90 seconds but a good speech, nonetheless.
This is the TRUTH, the whole TRUTH and nothing but the Truth.
From George Christiansen in the Australian Parliament. Just 90 seconds but a good speech, nonetheless.
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