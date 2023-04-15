🇺🇦 Zelensky Calls On Western Leaders To Confiscate Russian Central Bank Funds To Rebuild Ukraine



“For example, the World Bank provided a new assessment of the losses and needs of Ukraine – 411 billion dollars. Every day, Russia increases this account. The world has Russian assets of various types that cover such a level of losses.



“The world's potential aggressors are now looking: ‘Will you do the right thing?’ It is realistic to confiscate Russia’s assets, as well as assets of persons connected with the ruling elite of the evil state. To confiscate and direct so that life in Ukraine can be restored. Russia must feel the full price of it’s aggression.”

