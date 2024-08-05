BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Silica & Salt = Body Electricity
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
245 views • 9 months ago

The Hidden Power of Silica: Connecting the Dots in Your Body


In this episode, I dive deep into the fascinating world of silica and its crucial role in the human body. Last time, I touched on the topic but failed to connect all the dots. Today, I make those connections and explore how silica, in conjunction with water and salt, forms a fundamental part of our energetic, spiritual, and physical being. From explaining its presence in crystals to discussing its memory-storing capabilities as demonstrated in computer chips, I explore the multifaceted nature of silica. We also delve into its presence in various forms, including diatomaceous earth and comfrey, and discuss the importance of maintaining silica levels for overall health. Join me to uncover the mysteries and practical applications of silica in our daily lives and health.




00:00 Introduction and Apology


00:30 Connecting the Dots: Silica's Role in the Body


00:47 The Spiritual and Scientific Significance of Silica


02:34 Silica, Salt, and Water: The Body's Battery


03:12 Exploring Silica Crystals and Their Forms


06:19 Silica in Technology: From Crystals to Computer Chips


09:39 The Wisdom of the Body and Silica's Role


18:45 Silicon and Its Metallic Properties


21:43 Silica's Role in Reducing Aluminum Toxicity


22:58 Silicon in the Human Body


25:08 Silicon Supplements and Their Benefits


25:40 Practical Ways to Incorporate Silicon


28:23 The Importance of Silica for Bone Health


34:01 The Spiritual and Energetic Aspects of Silicon


36:17 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

silica benefitssilica healthsilica and bodysilica memorysilicon crystalscrystalline structuresilica in dietsilica supplementssilica and hydrationsilica and collagensilica for bonessilica and emfvogel crystalssilica and computersnatural silica sourcessilica and agingsilica for skindiatomaceous earth benefitssilica-rich foodssilica for hair
