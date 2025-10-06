lolitslea - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2118

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the neon pop punk band, lolitslea, while on tour with Diva Bleach and 5ever. lolitslea is currently supporting their newest album, Nothing Lasts Forever.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - June 11, 2025
Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH LOLITSLEA:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/lolitslea
Instagram - https://instagram.com/lolitslea
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lolitslea
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:35 Start of Video
00:58 Driver's Area
03:23 Middle of the Van
07:41 Back of the Van
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
00:00Introduction
00:35Start of Video
00:58Driver's Area
03:23Middle of the Van
07:41Back of the Van