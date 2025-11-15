We are an American Colony - Japanese MP says in an argument with the new PM, Sanae Takaichi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are American colony — Japanese MP
💬 "Japan today, in my view, is essentially a colony. Japan presents itself as a sovereign nation, but if that’s the case, why haven’t the Northern territories [Russia's Kuril Islands] been returned? Why are [US] military exercises allowed in Japan? Because it’s treated like a colony," a Japanese MP says in an argument with the new PM, Sanae Takaichi.
Turns out Russia has been wary of its neighbor all this time for a good reason — numerous American bases in Japan and Tokyo's own revanchism.
Now even Japanese officials admit both their revanchist dreams and current status…