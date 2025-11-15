BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We are an American Colony - Japanese MP says in an argument with the new PM, Sanae Takaichi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
68 views • 1 day ago

We are American colony — Japanese MP

💬 "Japan today, in my view, is essentially a colony. Japan presents itself as a sovereign nation, but if that’s the case, why haven’t the Northern territories [Russia's Kuril Islands] been returned? Why are [US] military exercises allowed in Japan? Because it’s treated like a colony," a Japanese MP says in an argument with the new PM, Sanae Takaichi.

Turns out Russia has been wary of its neighbor all this time for a good reason — numerous American bases in Japan and Tokyo's own revanchism.

Now even Japanese officials admit both their revanchist dreams and current status…

politicseventscurrent
