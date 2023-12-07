KEVIN McCARTHY Announces he is leaving Congress end of 2023. This will further reduce the GOP majority in the House. Who will replace him? A Gavin Newsome appointee?? Is this his way of blackmailing the conservative America First movement? Or is this a good thing... one more RINO bites the dust?





https://x.com/SpeakerMcCarthy/status/1732438039832510986?s=20