KEVIN McCARTHY Announces he is leaving Congress end of 2023.
38 views
Published 20 hours ago

KEVIN McCARTHY Announces he is leaving Congress end of 2023. This will further reduce the GOP majority in the House. Who will replace him? A Gavin Newsome appointee?? Is this his way of blackmailing the conservative America First movement? Or is this a good thing... one more RINO bites the dust?


https://x.com/SpeakerMcCarthy/status/1732438039832510986?s=20

kevin mccarthyannouncesend of 2023leaving congress

