KEVIN McCARTHY Announces he is leaving Congress end of 2023. This will further reduce the GOP majority in the House. Who will replace him? A Gavin Newsome appointee?? Is this his way of blackmailing the conservative America First movement? Or is this a good thing... one more RINO bites the dust?
https://x.com/SpeakerMcCarthy/status/1732438039832510986?s=20
