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CDC whistleblower drops nuke: Deadly bioweapon lots targeting specific groups
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205 views • January 11, 2022
CDC whistleblower drops nuke: Deadly bioweapon lots targeting specific groups
Team Enigma is back at it again with more information bombs about the bioweapon clot-shot. Dr. Jane Ruby joins us to discuss this new development.
“This is another cover story. This is to minimize the fact that all the jabs are dangerous and deadly. The presence of graphene = DEADLY. This is bunk. CDC is NOT trying to help. Covering up the overall deadliness. Dr Jane is very gullible.” (and spreads germ theory BS) - TechBlues
AND
“there is but ONE group of people doing this and you know which one that is - for thousands of years everywhere they go they bring misery and destruction and satanism. If we dont get rid of these cunts once and for all its over” - The99percent
video source:
StewPeters.tv
Team Enigma is back at it again with more information bombs about the bioweapon clot-shot. Dr. Jane Ruby joins us to discuss this new development.
“This is another cover story. This is to minimize the fact that all the jabs are dangerous and deadly. The presence of graphene = DEADLY. This is bunk. CDC is NOT trying to help. Covering up the overall deadliness. Dr Jane is very gullible.” (and spreads germ theory BS) - TechBlues
AND
“there is but ONE group of people doing this and you know which one that is - for thousands of years everywhere they go they bring misery and destruction and satanism. If we dont get rid of these cunts once and for all its over” - The99percent
video source:
StewPeters.tv
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