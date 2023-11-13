Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scouts of Israeli troops and cranes get powerful blasts
channel image
The Prisoner
8849 Subscribers
Shop now
225 views
Published 20 hours ago

Israeli surveillance troops and military cranes holding cameras, achieved direct hits and were hit hard by Hezbollah missiles in the occupied territory on the Lebanese-Palestinian border. Two attacks near the Al-Asi site opposite the town of Mays Al-Jabal and near the Malikiah barracks, killed the scouts and destroyed the equipment.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
hezbollahcraneslebanese-palestinian borderisraeli scouts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket