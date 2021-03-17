BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Better Breast Cancer Data: Improve Screening and Breast Cancer Awareness with Dr. Laura Esserman
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • March 17, 2021
"We don't treat breast cancer like one size fits all, so why are we screening that way?" asks Dr. Laura Esserman. This question directs much of her cancer genetics research and as well as a trial she's leading called the Wisdom Study.  She addresses how her career has prepared her for this work and why cancer genetics and genomics data should be used for better screening.

Listen and learn

How the history of breast cancer treatment and screening has lagged in data systems analysis,
Why a systemic approach to risk assessment is needed for such a complicated grouping of risk factors, and
How the Wisdom Study is working to achieve these goals and how you and your family and friends can enroll in the trial.

Dr. Laura Esserman is a cofounder of Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative and is faculty at the University of California, San Francisco, as professor of surgery and radiology. She directs UCSF's Carol Frank Buck Breast Care Center and is a practicing surgeon and breast cancer oncologist specialist as well. She gives listeners an effective summation of how breast cancer treatments have left effective systemic data analysis and women's voices out of the picture.

She describes the complicated risk factors and our current understanding of those risk factors through cancer genome sequencing and other technologies. Her work seeks to bring this knowledge in line to provide better screening timing and techniques.

Her own group, the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collective, addresses the needs of women at any stage of breast cancer, from a concern for risk, to a worry over a possible symptom, to a definitive diagnosis. She also is the Principal Investigator for the Wisdom Study, a project designed to achieve significant breast cancer research impact factors.

"The only way to do better is to know better," adds Dr. Esserman, and this study seeks to do just that with a trial for, by, and about women. They currently have about 34,000 women enrolled but want to triple that number. They're seeking women between 40 and 74 to take part at wisdomstudy.org. Listen in to find out more about this study and what it hopes to accomplish.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
cancercancer treatmentdisease
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Coco Somers
Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Coco Somers
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy