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Vaccination Coercion with Baby Dog
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80 views • May 31, 2021
Bizarro World made worse by the Dark Side brought to you by Madison Avenue wannabes on STEROIDS! It is time for Nuremberg trials.
Consider - North Carolina passes bill for CHILDREN 12 and over to choose COVID JAB without parental consent. www.hudok.info
Consider - North Carolina passes bill for CHILDREN 12 and over to choose COVID JAB without parental consent. www.hudok.info
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