In this episode of The News Behind the News, host Sean Morgan examines the escalating crisis of deteriorating political freedoms in the European Union and Germany, drawing from reports on X (formerly Twitter) that highlight unchecked immigration's impact on native citizens.





Key topics covered:

An illegal migrant desecrating the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Brussels by cooking eggs over its eternal flame, symbolizing a broader disregard for European heritage.





Surge in migrant-related crimes in Germany, including an Iraqi deportee pushing a 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee in front of a train and a German woman fined for self-defense against assault.





Suspicious deaths of multiple AfD party candidates ahead of local elections, raising questions of foul play amid efforts to address immigration.

Parallels to cartel violence in Mexico's 2024 elections, where assassinations cleared paths for establishment figures.





Undemocratic actions across Europe: cancelled elections in Romania, bans on popular candidates like Marine Le Pen in France, and labeling AfD as extremist—all in response to demands for securing native rights.





A growing awakening among Western populations, with rising protests signaling potential revolutionary unrest if globalist policies persist.





A growing awakening among Western populations, with rising protests signaling potential revolutionary unrest if globalist policies persist.