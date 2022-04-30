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EntertheStars: Did UTOPIA Really Happen? (Decoded) [27.04.2022]
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38 views • April 30, 2022
Did the 2013 series Utopia, predict the spamdemic?
Join me as we screen a decode we did from last year of this pre spamdemic series that seemed to foreshadow coming world events.
Utopia (TV Series 2013–2014) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2384811/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utopia_(British_TV_series)
7,282 views Premiered 20 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/K1UyiGTQfdI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Join me as we screen a decode we did from last year of this pre spamdemic series that seemed to foreshadow coming world events.
Utopia (TV Series 2013–2014) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2384811/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utopia_(British_TV_series)
7,282 views Premiered 20 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/K1UyiGTQfdI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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