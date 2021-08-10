FAKE INAUGURATION! Clues Provided.

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Two women disappear standing behind Biden, edited out.
Chinese Guy wearing CCP Lapel Pin.
The weather in the recorded video on Jan 20th did not correspond to the actual weather/sky ON JAN 20th.
The video was viewed by people several hours before Jan 20th noon.
It was recorded before noon.